Construction On 5th Avenue East In Portage (Update)

There's construction on 5th Avenue East in between 3rd Street Northeast and Tupper Street and local traffic is a little clogged.

The City of Portage is dealing with sewer break repairs and the water has been shut off for the time being in the area.

"While were digging to get down to the sewer line we actually hooked onto a water service and pulled it out," says Brian Taylor, Manager of Public Works for the City. "That's why the water got shut off today. It should be fixed now, or in a short while, and the sewer break itself will not be completed until sometime tomorrow."

The sewer break should be all fixed up and cleared by the end of the day Friday.