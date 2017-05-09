PHOTOS: Portage Area Winners in Crocus Contest

Portage la Prairie and area photographers captured stunning frames in the ninth annual Wild Prairie Crocus Photo contest.

Contest organizers announced winners at the annual Crocus Festival in Arden, Man. — the self-proclaimed Crocus Capital in the province — this past weekend. More than 110 photos from 38 adult and youth photographers were entered in the 2017 competition.

The crocus normally emerges around April 1 and blooms at mid-April. It is the first prairie wildflower to bloom each spring.

Portage la Prairie photographer Dennis Wiens won the People's Choice Award, selected by visitors at the festival, in the contest for this shot:

Dennis Wiens' shot of a Crocus beneath antlers netted him 1st place in the Creative Crocus category, and the People's Choice Award, in the ninth Annual Wild Prairie Crocus Photo Contest. (photo by Dennis Wiens)

Here's a list of other Portage area winners:

Linda Sigurdson (Portage) - 2nd in Single Flower and Crocus Habitat catergories.

This image was the second-place finisher in the Single Flower Bloom category. (photo by Linda Sigurdson)

Jean Orton (Portage) - 2nd in Crocus Cluster category.

The second-place finisher in the adult, Crocus Cluster category. (photo by Jean Orton)

Donna Gamache (MacGregor) - 1st in Crocus Habitat category.

This image was deemed the best in the Crocus Habitat category of the ninth Annual Wild Prairie Crocus Photo contest. (photo by Donna Gamache)

See the all the other winning images from competitors around the region below: