Positive Four Years For PCI's Hockey Academy

Portage Collegiate Institute's hockey academy was highlighted at a recent Portage la Prairie School Board meeting.

The course is available for all PCI students and runs throughout the school year, mostly over the lunch-hour.

"This is our fourth year with the academy and we've had Zack Waldvogel and Nick Pankratz as EA's," says teacher Blaine Boyle. "It's kind of something that has really evolved over time. When they brought this idea to me it took me about two minutes to decide that it would be a good gig every day. I love doing it, the kids have a blast, we try to work them hard but yet have a lot of fun too."

Classes were split up right from the get-go as Boyle felt they would only find success by grouping kids with similar abilities.

"We don't really look at the grade level, we look at the kid, where they've played, what level they're at, and we try to start them where they're going to be very successful with a group. If they get better and need to be moved into a different group the next year we will do that. The kids were all great at getting themselves to the rink for the most part as well, they're quality kids in the class and it's something they look forward to every day."

Students Lauren Blight and Logan Rands took part in the program. Blight's finishing her fourth year.

"When I was in Grade 8 in Oakville I was excited to find out I could get a credit for playing hockey. It's a really good program and will help you excel in hockey, and the boys always push you and make you work harder."

"I really didn't have a problem with the amount of time I was on the ice this season," says Calder, after playing a full season with the Central Plains Capitals Midget team. "I think it really helped my game. Mr. Boyle teaches us a lot of skills we need to work on specifically so it really helped me a lot."

PCI Principal Greg Waldvogel says the program has been very popular and they're now looking at adding a volleyball, and basketball academy as well."

"The interest is there and you definitely want to cater to student interests. (The hockey program) is certainly drawing kids in at all levels, it's been nothing but a success so far so hopefully that will continue."