STARS Reports On "Typical" Month, Getting Set To Open Doors To Public

The month of April was a typical month in terms of flights for STARS Air Ambulance.

Communication Lead, Cam Heke said they flew 51 missions, most of them in the southern part of the province. Heke said, specific to the south-central part of the province, there were 10 missions, which included 6 medical emergencies, two traumas, and two serious motor vehicle collisions.

"Anytime there are fewer collisions that we're going to, that's definitely a good thing. STARS is typically called out to the most serious collisions involving critically injured patients, so the fact there were only two is definitely a good thing for the area."

On another note, Heke said STARS will be opening their doors to the public, May 28th with an open house at the STARS base in Winnipeg. He said for anyone that's ever seen the helicopter fly over their community and they've been curious to see what happens behind the scenes, this will be a great opportunity. "So they actually come in, meet some of our crew, they can see the helicopter, and they can see our mobile education unit."

Heke said they're tying the open house into National Paramedics Services Week, which kicks off that week.

The open house will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.