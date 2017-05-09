Final Main Stage Performance of the Season At Glesby Centre

×

The final main stage performance is this weekend at the Glesby Centre in Portage la Prairie.

Kevin Roy and the Whisky Jack Band will be wrapping up the concert season and tickets are still available.

"He just sent me a whole lot of new videos and he's fabulous," says Executive Director Carolyn Gray. "He's a roots, country, rock, and it's our last concert of the season so we're hoping for a nice sell-out."

Gray says it's been a phenomenal season for her after stepping in halfway through the season.

"I walked into this season that wasn't mine to plan and I've had so much fun meeting all these musicians and getting the hang of it. When I first started my colleague said to just ride the wave for a year. I rode it, saw a lot of amazing music and it's been so much fun. Now we're having a lot of fun planning the upcoming season."

She adds Roy's an incredible fellow and he'll be donating proceeds from one of his songs to the Canadian Red Cross. Get your tickets at www.glesbycentre.com.

