Portage Named One Of Canada's Top Art Towns

Portage la Prairie's been labelled as one of the top art towns in Canada on Expedia's travel blog.

"Hearing this news really excites me," Chair of the Portage Public Arts Committee Roberta Christianson. "I've always had a frustration that I feel the arts in Portage la Prairie are one of our best-kept secrets. So it isn't a secret anymore, it's very exciting."

Christianson says there's a lot to do in Portage thanks to places like the Glesby Centre, the Arts Centre, music festivals, the Prairie Ripples Art Tour, Fort la Reine Museum, and the library.

"There's so much going on in Portage la Prairie and nobody seems to know about it," adds Christianson. "I think we need to think of ourselves as more of a destination. I know how often since Stride Place was built I'm running into people around the into the province who are saying it's amazing what we have here. It happens with the Art Galley as well, people always say how lucky we are to have such an amazing art centre. So once those messages get out more, and we feel the pride of knowing we have those things, it's only for the better of the city."

She adds hopefully instead of all the cars going into in Winnipeg for events, Winnipeg will start coming out to Portage. Read the full blog here.