United Way Marks Kindness Week

This is Kindness Week in Manitoba, and the Portage Plains United Way plans to do its part, along with their counterparts in the rest of the province, and the country.

Executive Director Mandy Dubois explains they're focusing on this Wednesday, which is Conscious Kindness Day, with random acts of kindness.

"We're just trying to get the community to take that extra step in spreading kindness," she says, "So, it could be as simple as holding a door open for somebody, buying a stranger coffee, give a compliment to somebody -- just those little acts of kindness that sometimes get forgotten, but really don't go unnoticed."

Dubois outlines what United Way members will be doing Wednesday.

"Portage Plains United Way will be going throughout our community," she says, "Doing some random acts of kindness that day, to start it off, and we're hoping it'll have a ripple effect from there."

She hopes the rest of the community joins in.

"A little gesture like that can go a long way in making somebody else's day a little bit better," she says, "So we hope that by recognizing this week, and especially May 10th as Kindness Day, that we'll be able to spread a little bit of happiness throughout the community."