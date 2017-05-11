Walk a Mile in My Moccasins Workshop Wraps Up

The Interprovincial Association on Native Employment (IANE) held a workshop yesterday afternoon at Portage la Prairie's Red River College Campus. IANE Winnipeg past-president Daniel Highway was there.

(L-R) Doug Pople, Holly Leost & Daniel Highway"Today we're still part of the network amongst employers and educators," says Highway. "So, our role here was to just do more education and networking so we can get more indigenous people into the workforce. That's the whole idea. We presented all kinds of topics -- most them were unemployment, native history, and residential schools and how it affected native people and how it's affecting our kids today. Residential schools have long-term effects. But we also spoke about solutions. We're doing something about it. We're not just talking about the problems. We're talking about things we need to do to straighten things out."

Highway adds employers often make assumptions and have preconceived ideas about indigenous people. But when they get to know them, they're people like you and I -- good workers, educated, and smart.

Brandon University and IANE Westman chair Doug Pople says he definitely had an interest in coming to the Portage chapter's event, seeing as he's involved in IANE himself. He says he feels it's vital to be part of the organization and always be there to offer assistance and solutions to indigenous people looking for employment. He explains their goal is to create a representative workforce and bring the opportunities to the Métis and first nations people, and see employers become comfortable in approaching IANE for issues related to indigenous employment. Pople says in many cases people fear they don't know how to approach native representation appropriately. He says he thinks it's important to be willing to ask and have an open mind.

Daniel HighwayPople says he's thick-skinned and is hard to offend. He enjoys working with employers and attending these connections with old-time friends in IANE. He notes they approach the issue in a positive way, and in a way that's conducive to opening doors to everyone.

IANE Portage chair Holly Leost adds, "We have such a growing population in Portage with so many young people looking for a chance. If the employers in Portage can help this population, and help them move forward, it's all the better for all of us. We are all treaty people -- everyone of us. And we all need to work together and help each other."

She says the turnout yesterday was great and she was thrilled people were able to make it out. Leost notes many of them are still learning and have just heard about what happened to the people in residential schools. She says they're sorting through what indigenous people have gone through, and more of what can be done to help them to move the population forward and become a bigger part of the human race as a whole.

Walk a Mile in My Moccasins Workshop attendees